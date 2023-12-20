A West Virginia man was sentenced to prison today for his attempt to intimidate and influence jurors and witnesses in the Pittsburgh Tree of Life trial.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Lloyd was arrested on August 10 and was commenting online about the federal hate crimes trial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, of Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter. Lloyd, a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a white supremacy movement, made threatening social media posts, website comments, and emails towards the jury and witnesses during the trial. Lloyd also placed or had others place stickers in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh, directing people to the website containing his threats and antisemitic messages.

On September 19, 2023, Lloyd entered a guilty plea to obstruction of the due administration of justice.