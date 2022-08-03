CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a Logan County man on Tuesday for accessing the dark web with the intent to view child pornography.

According to trial testimony, Raymond Dugan, 55, was found guilty of using the TOR browser to access the dark web and view prepubescent child pornography. A forensic analysis showed 1,237 images of child pornography on Dugan’s computer.

Dugan’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison with a supervised release of at least 5 years up to life. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Sciences Laboratory.