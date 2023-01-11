A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A West Virginia man from Bruceton Mills was found guilty for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty after a four day trail.

Officials say Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug distribution and rented vehicles and hotel rooms to assist with the illegal activity.

Snider faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts of which he was convicted. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history