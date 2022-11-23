CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday.

Witnesses told police that a man had pulled a woman out of the passenger seat of a car and forced her into another vehicle, according to the complaint. Witnesses also told police that the woman was fighting the man and yelling for help.

Police say they were able to identify the vehicle from which the woman was taken from a video that a witness had taken on the scene. They were able to locate the owner of the vehicle who identified the suspect and gave them his address in Mason County.

Police located the suspect and the victim at the Mason County address, and they said that they observed multiple bruises and abrasions on her face.

25-year-old Danny White, of Glenwood, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. He is being held at the Western Regional Jail.