The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Patrol says a West Virginia man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Lower Newport on State Route 7 in Ohio.

The driver Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry south on Ohio 7 that went left of center and struck and struck another vehicle driven by Don Gray, 39, of Dennison, Ohio.

Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.