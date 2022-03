A West Virginia man is currently in jail after he allegedly injured his mother and killed his mother’s dog.

According to WDTV, Todd Hefner, 39, of Weston, hit his mother multiple times with a pool stick while on top of her holding a knife.

It was reported the mother had injuries to her head, legs, and arms.

Hefner then attacked the dog with a broom handle.

Hefner was charged with malicious assault and cruelty to animals on a $150,000 bond