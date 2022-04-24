Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office officials were led on a pursuit that approached speeds of 100 mph after a West Virginia man stole a car from a nursing home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Officers responded to a call at the Riverside Nursing Home on April 24, WOWK reported.

A woman reported that a man, who was later identified as Damien Phillips, 44, was walking around the parking lot when he took out a weapon and demanded her car keys.

She gave Phillips her keys and he left the nursing home in her vehicle, reported WOWK.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull Phillips over but he sped off passing other vehicles in no-passing zones and reaching speeds of 100 mph.

According to WOWK, the pursuit ended as Phillips got out on foot and was stopped by KCSO K-9.

The vehicle was searched and officers recovered a realistic BB gun pistol.

Phillips is being charged with robbery, grand larceny, DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing DUI.