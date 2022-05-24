A West Virginia man was life-flighted after a vape pen exploded in his pocket.
The man 25-years-old, name not being released, was in Wellsburg, West Virginia.
Officials say the injury is not life-threatening.
Stick with 7News for updates
by: John Lynch
Posted:
Updated:
by: John Lynch
Posted:
Updated:
A West Virginia man was life-flighted after a vape pen exploded in his pocket.
The man 25-years-old, name not being released, was in Wellsburg, West Virginia.
Officials say the injury is not life-threatening.
Stick with 7News for updates