Kevin Ray Morgan, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Morgan, also known as “Model,” 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Morgan is admitted to distributing of heroin and fentanyl in April 2021 in Wetzel County.

Morgan faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.