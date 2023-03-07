Green County, Pennsylvania- Robert H. Wyckoff, 39, of Grafton West Virginia pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter nearly three years after the fatal crash occurred.

On September 19th 2020 Wyckoff was driving on Route 21 when he crossed the centerline, striking another vehicle.

Brian K. Crile, 53, of Jefferson was found dead on the scene, Wyckoff was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. for treatment to his injuries.

Wyckoff was initially charged with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle, but the DUI and homicide by vehicle while DUI charges were dropped in a pre-trial hearing.

Wyckoff also pleaded to several summary offenses and will be sentenced at a later date. According to the Observer-Reporter Greene County District Attorney David Russo hopes that the plea deal will bring closure to the family.