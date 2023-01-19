A West Virginia man was in court on Wednesday for an alleged hit and run on a 7-year-old Weirton boy.

Paul White, from Weirton, is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm and no operators license.

White pled not guilty on Thursday. His trial date is set for March 20.

White turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2022 after an arrest warrant was issued when he allegedly left from the scene on his motorcycle after he hit Joey Green Kings Creek Road.

