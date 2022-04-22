PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Roy Thomas Tranter, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters to three to 15 years in prison on each count for the accident that killed his 5-year-old son.

Tranter pleaded guilty in February to one count each of child neglect resulting in death and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 5, 2021, Tranter was operating a vehicle under the influence with his 5-year-old son, who was not properly restrained, in the back seat.

Tranter ran off the road causing the vehicle to roll over causing the boy to be ejected in the crash.

First responders found the boy unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to newsandsentinel, a charge of third-offense driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Court documents did not specify the controlled substance that impacted Tranter’s driving.