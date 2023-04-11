A Weirton West Virginia man is being charged after he allegedly exposed himself to a female juvenile at Wendy’s

Officials say the incident happened in Wellsburg, West Virginia Wendy’s.

Police say they responded to a call from a mother that said her daughter was exposed to an adult male that exposed himself to the daughter.

Local police say they watched video footage from Wendy’s and were able to identify Wayne Douglas Hoover.

Police say they found Hoover at his residence and interviewed him regarding the incident at Wendy’s.

During the interview, Hoover claimed that he ”didn’t remember the little girl or exposing himself to her,” according to police.

Hoover then said ”I didn’t think she saw it” according to police

Police also say they were able to match the car in the video at Wendy’s to a car at the residence.

Hoover is being charged with distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.