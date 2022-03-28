WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Nicolas County man has been charged after traveling to Webster County in an attempt to have sex with a minor.

On March 26, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department were advised of an adult male attempting to solicit a juvenile female for sexual activity over the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

Jose Flores-Valerio

Deputies learned that Jose Flores-Valerio, 21, of Dixie, had been talking to an individual he assumed was a 13-year-old girl “about sexual matters and had been forming a plan to meet and have sex,” deputies said.

During the conversation, Flores-Valerio stated he “should bring ‘rubbers’ or ‘condoms’,” and then traveled from his home in order to meet the presumed 13-year-old at a planned meeting location in Camden on Gauley, according to the complaint.

Once Flores-Valerio arrived at the meeting location, deputies removed him from his vehicle and asked if they knew why they were there, to which he replied he did, deputies said.

Deputies looked in the center console of the vehicle and located condoms; after being read his Miranda statement, Flores-Valerio admitted to talking with a person he believed to be a juvenile about sex, and that he “had traveled to Webster County today with the intention of picking up [the juvenile] and having sex with her,” according to the complaint.

Flores-Valerio has been charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.