KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was sentenced on Tuesday for trying to print child pornography at a self-service photo kiosk at a St. Albans pharmacy.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 52-year-old Christopher Taylor, of St. Albans, tried to print these images off of two CDs on May 19, 2022.

Court documents say that Taylor was unable to print the photos off and left. A pharmacy employee found the photos uploaded to the kiosk and called law enforcement.

The DOJ says that Taylor admitted to possessing 1,769 images and videos of child pornography, several of which depicted children “subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct.” Court records say that Taylor admitted that one of the images was of an adult man sexually assaulting a prepubescent girl.

Taylor was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, which will be followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of prepubescent child pornography. He will also need to register as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.