Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man was sentenced on Monday on a felony charge for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Davis, was sentenced to six months in prison for interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Gordon pleaded guilty to this charge in October 2022. Gordon was also ordered 24 months of supervised release following his sentence, with the first six months on home confinement and restitution of $2,000.

According to court documents, during the Capitol breach, Gordon was trespassing illegally on Capitol grounds and took part in the violence that took place just after 4 p.m. outside the North Door of the Capitol building. Officers were positioned on the other side of the glass window in the door and were attempting to secure the building. Officers then sprayed chemical irritants in an attempt to disperse the mob. At this point, Gordon yelled obscenities at officers behind the doors and began repeatedly throwing a heavy projectile at the doors—at least four times. Gordon also kicked the door multiple times in an attempt to destroy it.

Gordon was arrested on July 8, 2022, in Martinsburg for this incident. Accompanying him are nearly 1000 other individuals across the country who have been arrested in the 26 months since the incident.