A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine.

Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.

The mine was located in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Some equipment included pumps needed to treat water before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams.

According to court records, Griffy also admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment.