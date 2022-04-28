A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a second fatal drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the AP.

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Howard Groff of Hurricane entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court in the death of Toni Lynn Cremeans.

Authorities have said Cremeans was found shot in the front seat of a vehicle in Culloden in December 2020.

Groff pleaded guilty in February in the death of John Glaspell, who was found fatally shot in Putnam County the day before Cremeans was shot.

Authorities have said the suspect appeared to have had a “vendetta against the two victims” because he blamed them for his girlfriend’s drug overdose.