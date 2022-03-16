CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) George Call Jr. received the maximum prison sentence of 40 years for killing a woman with a crossbow.

Call Jr. was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Andrea Springstead in December 2020.

According to MetroNews, the incident happened at a Forrestal Avenue residence in St. Albans.

Call Jr. said in a statement in the Kanawha County courtroom, that he took full responsibility for shooting Springstead in the face with an arrow.

Call Jr. will also have to pay $3,800 in restitution.