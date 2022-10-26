A Hancock County man will serve jail time for multiple charges that involve an underage girl.

Nathanial Eugene Campbell from New Cumberland entered guilty pleas to a total of five charges, including the following: (a) one count of “Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct;” (b) two counts of”Soliciting a Minor Via Computer;”(c) one count of”Employment or Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter,” and (d) one count of “Distribution and Display to Minor of Obscene Matter.

Campbell had multiple images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his cellphone. Officials say he also used his computer to repeatedly entice, solicit, and manipulate female minors to provide him with photographs of themselves for his sexual gratification.

Campbell also sent and offered money to a female minor to provide him with sexually explicit images of said minor, and offered to send a female minor sexually explicit images of himself.

He will serve a total of 9 3⁄4 years to 45 years. Campbell is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.