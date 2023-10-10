Troy Anthony Pertuset, 37, of Jane Lew, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison for obstructing justice by tampering with a witness.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Pertuset was arrested by the Weston Police Department and charged with a hate crime for allegedly shooting a paintball gun at a Black man and shouting racial slurs.

While Pertuset was in custody, investigators say he called a witness and asked that the person take the blame for firing the gun.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.