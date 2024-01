A West Virginia man has pled guilty for attempted murder and kidnapping.

Charles William Sims Jr, 51, hit a woman several times with a metal pipe.

Sims also made threats to kill her.

Weirton Police added that the Department’s Garrett Amman “did a fabulous job preventing that .”

Sims Jr was sentenced to at least 13 years to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 13 years.

Sims Jr is in the Northern Regional Jail.