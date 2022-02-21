A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, Trinity McCallister.

According to WVNS-TV, Hayden Dixon was sentenced Friday.

Court documents show that McCallister was reported missing in November 2019 and her body was later found mutilated at the home she and Dixon shared.

Medical examiners say McCallister died due to blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Dixon’s attorneys left the courtroom immediately and have not commented about the sentencing decisions.