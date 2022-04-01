A West Virginia man who was charged with third-degree arson and destruction of property entered a plea deal for setting a Little Debbie box truck on fire.

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Chad Michael Wilson, 36, of Parkersburg set fire to the truck on April 28 which destroyed the vehicle and its snacks.

It’s reported that police knew Wilson was the subject and detectives got a search warrant after the fire and found Wilson. Police say they had enough evidence to connect Wilson to the fire.

The news outlet reports that Wilson pleaded guilty to destruction of property and since Wilson was serving time in jail since his arrest he was released with time served.