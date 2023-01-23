JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is charged with murder in Summers County.

According to court documents, on Friday, January 20, 2023, an officer responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound on Streeter Creek, located between Ellison Ridge Road and Streeter Road in Summers County. Through the investigation, the investigating officer learned that earlier that day, Kaine Durham, the defendant, and Brian Bolon were allegedly at the Dawg-Gone Pet Salon in Beckley for a possible staged robbery.

Melanie Hussian and Stephen James Stephens showed up to Dawg-Gone Pet Salon where they were allegedly attacked by Durham and Bolon. During the robbery, Stephens was allegedly stabbed, and his hands were reportedly tied. The officer learned that there was a previous incident between Stephens and Durham where drug money was allegedly involved.

The criminal complaint stated Durham drove Stephens to Streeter Creek in Summers County where he stabbed him and shot him to death, while his hands were still bound.

Kaine Durham was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

The criminal complaint also stated Brian Bolon as “(deceased)” with no cause. 59News has reached out to the Hinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police for cause of death. We are waiting to hear back.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the incident.