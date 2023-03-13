BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.– A Brooke County, West Virginia man that allegedly tried to stab a local deputy with knives he stole the day before pled not guilty on Monday.

Levi Thomas was arraigned March 13, 2023 and pled not-guilty to several charges stemming from incidents that occurred in December 2022.

Thomas is accused of the December 3rd robbery that occurred at 139 Cherry Lane Follansbee, WV. He is accused of taking multiple articles of clothing and knives.

Thomas is also accused of attempting to stab Brooke County Deputy N. J. Alexander with the knife that it is alleged that he stole.

Thomas will be back in court for his pre-trial hearing on April 11, 2023 with a $5000 cash ashurity and $12,000 bond on other cases. He is currently being held in Northern Regional Jail.