A West Virginia man has been sentenced to jail after killing his brother on Mother’s Day 2020.

William Nutter will serve 16 years in jail, 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, and 1 year for the possession of a firearm, according to news outlets.

Nutter was arrested on Mother’s Day 2020 following a domestic dispute involving his younger brother, Charles Ryan Cottle, and mother.

A criminal complaint says the police investigation found that Nutter assaulted his mother and his younger brother intervened.

The complaint says Cottle was shot nine times and that Nutter said he was defending himself.