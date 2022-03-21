Jurors have convicted a West Virginia man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother on Mother’s Day in 2020.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before returning the verdict for William Allen Nutter, who was charged with killing Charles Ryan Cottle.

The newspaper reports jurors opted for convicting on a lesser charge than murder.

Nutter claimed self-defense in the shooting, but prosecutors said his story didn’t make sense.

Defense attorney Joe Munoz said the verdict was just. Sentencing in the case was set for June 15.