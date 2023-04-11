A West Virginia man from Weirton was sentenced in Brooke County on Tuesday for murder in the second degree.

Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, killed 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist, from Brooke County, after officials say White broke into the apartment of Gilchrist in 2021.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found a window busted in with an air conditioning unit. And once in the home, dispatch says they found the man of the residence dead in the kitchen.

After securing the scene, this is where lead investigator Lieutenant Micah Knisley says White came back to the apartment, “covered in blood.”

Officials say White did not know Gilchrist.

White was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.