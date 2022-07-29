Steven Kyle, of Weirton, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Kyle, also known as “Young Boi,” 31, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Kyle admitted to selling methamphetamine in May 2021 in Ohio County.

Kyle faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.