UPDATE (9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): The man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife during an armed robbery at an Elkview McDonald’s has been identified.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s at the 100 block of Crossings Mall after they were told that a man had been robbed and injured with a knife in the restroom.

According to a release, the victim was followed by a McDonald’s employee into the restroom where he was robbed and stabbed in the face and neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

31-year-old Richard Thornton, of Elkview, was arrested near the Speedway on the 1000 block of Little Sandy Road. KCSO ways that Thornton was still in possession of the victim’s wallet and a bloody fixed-blade knife.

Thornton was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and malicious wounding.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.