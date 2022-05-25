A maintenance worker at a West Virginia didn’t follow safety procedures before his death according to federal coal mine regulator and the Associated Press.

Brian Wallen died on November 1, 2021, at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples when allegedly the brakes of his electric utility vehicle failed.

The final report says, according to the AP that Wallen crashed the vehicle after he lost control and that he did not maintain the vehicle in a safe operating condition and failed to remove it from service when brake problems were previously found.