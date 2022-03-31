A mother and daughter out of West Virginia were found and captured after they were labeled the suspects in a murder of a 13-year-old.

According to a news release, Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks of Bluefield were found in a Dover, Delaware hotel without incident.

The arrests occurred around 9 p.m The two are charged with first-degree murder.

According to WVNS, Wallace and Brooks are alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle occupied by three people, while they were sitting at a red light on March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. The victim was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head and later died from her injuries.