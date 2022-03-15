A mother is facing child neglect charges after leaving her child with another woman following an overdose incident that occurred in a gas station bathroom.

According to WSAZ, Cabell County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department responded to a call about a woman passed out in a gas station restroom and another woman passed out in a car with a child in the backseat in the gas station parking lot in Huntington, WV.

The Chief of the Huntington Fire Department handed the police a clear plastic baggie containing six Xanax bars found on Jennifer Flora, and while attempting to arrest Flora, she tried to hide another Xanax bar, reported WSAZ.

Flora told officers she was asleep in the vehicle when the child woke her up telling her that ‘mommy was in the bathroom for a long time’, WSAZ reports.

While officers were arresting Flora, EMS were attempting to revive Hannah Giles, the mother of the 9-year-old left in the car.

According to the criminal complaint, Giles had a powdery substance around her nose and upper lip. EMS crews were able to revive Giles, reversing the effects of an apparent overdose caused by an opiate.

Giles was taken into custody for child neglect creating risk of injury for leaving her child with Flora who was in an impaired state and for overdosing inside the bathroom while her child was in the parking lot, according to WSAZ.

Flora was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury due to passing out in the drivers seat of a vehicle with a 9-year-old in the backseat.