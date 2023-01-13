A mother of a 5-year-old in West Virginia has filed a complaint against a daycare after she alleges he child was spanked by a worker.

According to West Virginia Record, the child is a student at Charleston Childcare and was taken into a restroom where he had genitals exposed and was spanked by a worker.

According to the complaint, “The parent worker admitted she ‘whipped (the boy’s) a**,’” the West Virginia Record reported.

The mother claims the worker did not have a right to spank her child.

A reason on why the child was spanked was not given.

The news outlet says the parents tried to mend the issue with the daycare but communication was stopped.

The parents are accusing the daycare of negligence, civil assault and battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, willful misconduct, negligent supervision and retention and violations of the West Virginia Human Rights Act and are wanting compensatory and punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interests, attorney fees, court costs and other relief