Police in West Virginia are alleging that a mother showed up drunk to pick up a kid in a parent pick-up line.

According to WCHS, Cassandra Janette Ferguson, 32, of St. Albans was in the pickup line when a teacher called the police. Police say Ferguson was three times over the legal limit with a .265 % blood alcohol level.

It’s reported that Ferguson was being difficult and she kicked and bit officers with her daughter in the vehicle at the time.

Ferguson was charged with felony child neglect and could face other charges.