West Virginia is number one when it comes to being the most Republican-friendly state, according to the University of Virginia’s Center For Politics (CFP)

CFP decided to make the rankings based on three basic demographic variables:

What percentage of the state’s residents 25 or older have at least a bachelor’s degree?

What percentage of the state’s residents are white?

How urban or rural is the state?

The author, Louis Jacbosn, said of the rankings ‘ Put simply, Republican candidates now perform strongest among white voters without a college degree, especially if they live in rural areas. And Democrats, conversely, are performing best among minority voters, those with at least an undergraduate degree, and those who live in or near urban areas.’

The top 10 most republican friendly states are:

West Virginia

2. Wyoming

3. Kentucky

4. (tie) South Dakota, Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa

8. Montana

9. Maine

10. Arkansas

These are the top-most Democratic-friendly states:

Maryland

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. California

5. Massachusetts

6. Hawaii

7. (tie) Connecticut, Illinois

9. Virginia

10. Colorado

West Virginia was also ranked #1 in 2019 the last time CFP did the rankings.