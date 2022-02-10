West Virginia named to Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022

The State of West Virginia has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022.

The list includes businesses from all industries – not just state governments.

West Virginia was one of only two states to crack the list’s top 250.

“West Virginia continues to emerge on the national stage as one of the very best places anywhere to visit, live, raise a family, and get a great job. We’ve been named to list after list of top locations by several national publications. Today, it’s our incredible state employees being recognized with this latest honor,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state employees have done so much great work to keep West Virginia moving forward, but they’ve been especially good as we’ve navigated this pandemic. That’s why I was proud to announce recently that I would be proposing another historic 5% pay raise for all state employees – our third since 2018 – plus a one-time 2.5% pay supplement for all of our people to help fight the rising cost of inflation that we’ve seen all across our country,’ said Gov. Justice.

The list was announced earlier today – Feb. 10, 2022 – and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

“At the end of the day, I could not be more proud of this tremendous achievement and how we’ve kept the ball rolling to the point where the outside world is finally discovering we truly are the diamond in the rough that everybody missed,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s a great time to be a West Virginian.”