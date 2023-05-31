West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that the West Virginia National Guard will travel to Texas to help with the “crisis” at the border.

Governor Justice will send 50 soldiers and airmen to Texas to support Operation Lone Star (OLS) as a part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas, he said in a briefing.

“Many Governors are doing this, and everything, the situation is terrible. We know exactly what’s going on from human trafficking, to absolutely the potential to terrorists entering our nation but more importantly than anything the fentanyl outrage or outbreaks and outrage,” said Governor Justice.

Gov. Justice said Governor Abbott of Texas wrote several State Governors a letter and Gov. Justice said he wanted to help.

The West Virginia National Guard will start training now and will be in Texas for the month of August, with an initial period lasting for 30 days but Governor Justice said the mission could be longer.

Gov. Justice also said there is a cost of money to send the National Guard to Texas but he didn’t want to repeat it because he could be off on how much it takes to send the National Guard to Texas. Gov. Justice said The National Guard will be taking their weapons with them and assisting the Texas National Guard

“I think we’ve all got to step up and do our part to try and curve this craziness from the Biden administration that has caused an absolute epidemic,” said Governor Justice