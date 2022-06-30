West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Covid-19 briefing on Thursday that the West Virginia National Guard will end its federal COVID-19 response mission.

The mission will end July 1 and will be the longest federal mission in West Virginia.

The Governor announced that 60 West Virginia National Guard personnel have been moved to state active duty status.

The guard members will continue COVID-19 support around the Mountain State through September 2022.

The West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized since March of 2020 to assist West Virginia in the COVID pandemic response since that time they have supported 5,779 COVID-19 testing lanes for more than 100,00 citizens.

The Guard also supported 37 hospitals with long-term facilities in 26 different counties.

General Crane of the National Guard said they continue to be prepared and to respond whatever the state needs.