West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that the West Virginia National Guard will travel to Texas to help with the “crisis” at the border.

The West Virginia National Guard will travel to Texas from August 1 to August 30, 2023.

Governor Justice will send 50 soldiers and airmen to Texas to support Operation Lone Star (OLS) as a part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas, he said in a briefing.

Gov. Justice said Governor Abbott of Texas wrote several State Governors a letter and Gov. Justice said he wanted to help.

Governor Justice said the mission could be longer than the designed 30 days.

“In response to a letter requesting aid from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have approved the deployment of members of the WVNG to help secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis,” Gov. Justice said in the announcement. “Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we’re doing our part. So, I’m very proud to support our friends to the south. I know our National Guard will do incredible work, and we’ll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I thank them all for their incredible bravery and for stepping up yet again to answer the call.”

Gov. Justice also said there is a cost of money to send the National Guard to Texas but he didn’t want to repeat it because he could be off on how much it takes to send the National Guard to Texas. Gov. Justice said The National Guard will be taking their weapons with them and assisting the Texas National Guard

“I think we’ve all got to step up and do our part to try and curve this craziness from the Biden administration that has caused an absolute epidemic,” said Governor Justice

The Soldiers and Airmen are all volunteers. No units are being mobilized for this support.