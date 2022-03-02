Citing a declining number of COVID-19 patients in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice says the National Guard will end its staffing assistance to hospitals on March 11.

The National Guard’s staffing support began in January as hospitals were overwhelmed with virus patients.

There were 481 people hospitalized for the virus Wednesday, the lowest since late August.

And the number of active COVID-19 cases statewide is the lowest since July 29.

While daily confirmed virus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, deaths haven’t.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state’s seven-day average of 7.5 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents is double the national rate.