West Virginia native Jennifer Garner was recently spotted by TMZ offering her shoes to a homeless person.

TMZ says Garner was at Santa Monica Beach in Las Angeles on Sunday when she was leaning out of her vehicle to give a homeless man a bag of goodies.

Garner then got out of the vehicle when she found out the homeless man didn’t have shoes on.

In the video, Garner takes off her own shoes and gives them to the man, but they don’t fit.

Garner then runs over to a photographer nearby and asks to buy the shoes he was currently wearing.

TMZ reported that the photographer gave the shoes to the man for free, along with a blanket, a shirt, and pants.

Garner was recently seen with the Wheeling Park Patriots soccer team.