A West Virginia native is suing two West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers after he was accused of poaching deer and had his deer antlers seized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

David Craft of Mercer County, West Virginia his filed a complaint against John D. Gills and Andy Damewood, two West Virginia DNR police officers.

According to the West Virginia Record, Craft killed a deer while in Mercer County, West Virginia and another in North Carolina in 2020.

Craft says in his complaint that the deer were registered in each state, tagged and lawfully taken and even had the antlers mounted properly from a taxidermist in North Carolina.

In 2021, the West Virginia DNR opened a criminal investigation against Craft after members of a hunting club in McDowell County said they found photos of Craft’s kill and believe the deer were killed on their private land.

According to the complaint, the officers went to North Carolina, where Craft was staying at the time, and issued citations that include: two counts of hunting without permission, two violations of illegal possession of wildlife with enhanced penalties, two violations of hunting without a Class Y permit, one count of hunting after the legal limit, one count of “allowed one deer with bow” and hunting without an S Stamp.

The antlers of the deer were also seized at this time.

Craft eventually got his antlers back but also says the ‘capes’ attached to the antlers were ruined and won’t be able to mounted by a taxidermist.

Craft accuses the defendants of malicious prosecution and unreasonable seizure and is looking for compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, court costs.