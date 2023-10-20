West Virginia native Tyson Bagent will make his first official NFL start on Sunday.

Bagent a rookie for the Chicago Bears, will replace Justin Fields who was injured last Sunday in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Last Sunday, when Bagent replaced Fields, he was 10/14 with 83 yards passing and an interception. Bagent did rush in for his first career touchdown and finished the game with 4 rushing yards on two carries.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 26: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bagent from Martinsburg West Virginia played at Martinsburg High School and also attended and played at Shepherd University from 2018-2022.

Bagent finished his high school career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdown passes and was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

In college, broke the record for touchdown passes across all NCAA divisions with 159.

Barnet will take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at 1 p.m.