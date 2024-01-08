GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Researchers at the Green Bank Observatory revealed an unusual discovery on Monday at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in New Orleans, Louisiana—a galaxy with no visible stars.

“Galaxy J0613+52” was discovered by accident while the Green Bank Observatory was helping with research on low surface brightness (LSB) galaxies. In essence, low surface brightness galaxies are just that—galaxies that aren’t very bright. LSB galaxies are so dim that they’re only barely brighter than the night sky, making them difficult to detect.

“This could be our first discovery of a nearby galaxy made up of primordial gas.” Karen O’Neil, senior scientist at the Green Bank Observatory

Many other large radio telescopes were part of this research as well, including the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico and the Nançay Radio Telescope in France. In total, 350 unique galaxies were observed by multiple different instruments, and many were observed more than once, according to a press release from the Green Bank Observatory.

Karen O’Neil, a senior scientist at the Green Bank Observatory, was comparing data from another telescope when she realized the Green Bank Telescope was pointed in the wrong direction and found a completely different LSB galaxy that is unlike any other galaxy previously observed.

“It’s a galaxy made only out of gas—it has no visible stars,” O’Neil said in a press release. “Stars could be there, we just can’t see them.”

While the discovery might bring more questions than answers, O’Neil said that what they do know is that the galaxy has lots of hydrogen gas. What’s unusual is that the gas isn’t forming into stars, possibly because the gas is just too spread out.

Artist depiction of hydrogen gas observed in galaxy J0613+52. The colors indicate the likely rotation of the gas relative to the observer (red=away, blue=toward). This image was made using a starfield from STScI POSS-II with additional illustration by NSF/GBO/P.Vosteen. (Courtesy Green Bank Observatory)

“At the same time, [the gas is] too far from other galaxies for them to help trigger star formation through any encounters. J0613+52 appears to be both undisturbed and underdeveloped,” O’Neil said. “This could be our first discovery of a nearby galaxy made up of primordial gas.”

Low surface brightness galaxies are of particular interest to scientists because they give a glimpse of what may be young, underdeveloped galaxies that can give clues about the formation of our galaxy and others. An LSB galaxy could be the same size as the Milky Way while still being significantly dimmer. For example, Malin 1 is a spiral galaxy five times larger than the Milky Way while only being 1% as bright as a “normal” galaxy. This lack of brightness could be explained by much of the light being absorbed by star-forming gases that are still floating around.

While J0613+52 may contain stars, Green Bank officials say that further observation could prove impossible. There are limits on observable starlight, and observations using different radio wavelengths may prove fruitless. However, O’Neil says that with a sensitive enough telescope (like the Green Bank Telescope) a full sky survey could uncover more of these objects.