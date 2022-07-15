Be sure your ceiling hook can bear the weight of your hanging fruit basket with produce in it, not just while it’s empty.

The West Virginia Department of Education says eligible households will receive a one-time summer feeding benefit for children.

The department says the program will provide $391 per eligible child to be deposited onto the child’s West Virginia-Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

The funds can be expected during August.

The state estimates the funding will go to approximately 255,000 children, representing nearly $100 million in additional federal funding.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Education Department and the state Health and Human Resources Department.