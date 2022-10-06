Gov. Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022.

One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident. Anyone who currently holds a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 has been automatically entered to win.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Gov. Justice said. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system! On top of that, we’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars to not only make sure that the trails are in great condition, but also to ensure that the communities near the trails are growing and ready to welcome guests. I can’t think of a better way to get more riders out on the trails this fall than by making the deal even sweeter with a major giveaway like this!”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are made up of over 1,000+ miles of trails and located in the rich mountains of southern West Virginia. As one of the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open 365 days a year and offer something for every skill level. Fall is an especially exciting time to hit the trails, as temperatures are mild and it’s a unique way to go leaf peeping in the Mountain State.

Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead facility: Bearwallow, Buffalo Mountain, Cabwaylingo, Devil Anse, Ivy Branch, Pinnacle Creek, Pocahontas, Rockhouse and Warrior, along with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitor Center; or at one of over 130 authorized HMT permit vendor locations such as local ATV outfitters stores and a variety of lodging providers.

Trails range from the scenic mountain views of Pinnacle Creek, to the tight and twisting trails of Bearwallow. Many trails connect to West Virginia’s ATV friendly towns, where visitors can grab a bite to eat and experience true Southern hospitality. Learn more about the trails at https://trailsheaven.com/.

Permits cost $50 for non-residents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents. One permit provides full access to all Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems and is valid through December 31 of the calendar year purchased. Both the in-state and out-of-state giveaway winners will receive a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four seater UTV in Metallic Sierra Blue.

“Year after year, I’m blown away by the amount of people who support the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System by purchasing permits,” said Executive Director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, Jeffrey Lusk. “We wanted to give back a little and felt like this giveaway was a great way to do just that. A big thank you is in order for Governor Justice’s continued support of all that our team is doing in Southern West Virginia.”

The goal of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is to provide the finest recreational experience in the country, and with praises from Men’s Journal, Dirt Wheels, ATV Illustrated, ATV Sport, Dirt Rider, and ATV Magazine, as well as television features on Outdoor Channel programs such as Fisher’s ATV World, Dirt Trax TV and others, it seems people are taking note.