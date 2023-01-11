During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia.

The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’

Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and we’ll start with $100,000 and see where it takes us.’

The program would provide a $5,000 incentive to any veteran that wants to move back into West Virginia.

‘We’ll get Veterans beyond belief and take their expertise and knowledge and make us all better’, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said West Virginia is going to do this program one time and see what the results are and hopes to expand it if it works.