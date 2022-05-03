West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks – Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:



“The leak of the Dobbs draft opinion is absolutely outrageous on every single level. It not only undermines future U.S. Supreme Court decisions, but it’s clear that the leaker wants to destroy the institution of the Supreme Court itself. Leaks like this absolutely cannot happen. This incident must be investigated thoroughly and the leaker exposed and punished for this reckless act.



The leaked opinion is considered a draft, not a final opinion. As such, it is premature to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court decision on West Virginia. As West Virginians know, I’m strongly pro-life and have called for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the amicus brief that we joined in Dobbs, West Virginia argued that the court should allow states to decide how restrictive they can act regarding abortion.



When the Supreme Court’s final opinion is published, we will weigh in more formally and work closely with the legislature to protect life in all stages as much as we legally can under the law.”